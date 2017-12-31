FY2018 Earnings Estimate for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Issued By FIG Partners

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bancorp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75.

FFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ FFBC ) opened at $26.35 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.28, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,451,000 after acquiring an additional 226,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

