Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (FSNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Telecommunications Int'l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Fusion Telecommunications Int'l posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications Int'l will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Telecommunications Int'l.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l ( NASDAQ:FSNN ) traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 83,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,410. The company has a market cap of $83.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications Int'l

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers.

