Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) a C$13.07 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$13.07 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) opened at C$12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.23. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$11.20 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a non-bank lender. The Company provides residential and commercial mortgages that lends in urban centers in Canada. Its mortgages are secured by all types of residential, multi-residential and commercial real property located in Canada. Its investment objectives are to preserve its shareholders equity and provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends from its investments in mortgage loans.

