Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 105.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,139.75, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.05. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.