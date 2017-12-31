First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media stories about First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Industrial Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7558499437342 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 884,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $546,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,966 shares in the company, valued at $28,107,037.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $534,809.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 883,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,193. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

