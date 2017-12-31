Financial Contrast: Complete Genomics (GNOM) and The Competition

Complete Genomics (NASDAQ: GNOM) is one of 20 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Complete Genomics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Complete Genomics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Complete Genomics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Complete Genomics Competitors 90 441 836 13 2.56

As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Complete Genomics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Genomics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Complete Genomics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Genomics N/A N/A -1.34 Complete Genomics Competitors $413.57 million -$24.55 million 424.44

Complete Genomics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Complete Genomics. Complete Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Genomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Genomics N/A N/A N/A Complete Genomics Competitors -14.47% -7.27% 0.23%

Summary

Complete Genomics peers beat Complete Genomics on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Complete Genomics Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center. Its customers include some of the global academic and government research centers and biopharmaceutical companies. Effective March 18, 2013, BGI-Shenzhen announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beta Acquisition Corporation, it has completed the acquisition of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.