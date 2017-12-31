Financial Comparison: City (CHCO) and Its Peers

City (NASDAQ: CHCO) is one of 273 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare City to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares City and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 29.25% 12.34% 1.45% City Competitors 18.61% 8.30% 0.94%

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. City pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio City $190.98 million $52.12 million 17.57 City Competitors $6.34 billion $953.76 million 443.74

City’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 City Competitors 2186 8373 8374 328 2.36

City presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.98%. Given City’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

City competitors beat City on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About City

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio. City National offers various products and services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services. City National provides credit, deposit and investment advisory products and services to rural and small community markets in addition to cities, including Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Winchester, Staunton, Virginia Beach, Ashland and Lexington. City National offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

