FIG Partners Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s FY2018 Earnings (BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. FIG Partners currently has a “Market-Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.87%.
In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $416,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon T. Woods sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.
