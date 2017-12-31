Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,561. The company has a market cap of $830.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, insider Timothy L. Buzby sold 2,324 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $169,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Curtis Covington sold 575 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $42,716.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $695,805. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/federal-agricultural-mortgage-agm-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.