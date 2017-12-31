Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Hawaiian (FHB) Stock Price

Media stories about First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Hawaiian earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.0518577031473 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4,100.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $133.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

