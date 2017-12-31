Fastenal (FAST) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9527616805083 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $15,850.00, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.36. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.45.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $54.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Polipnick sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $140,787.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,746 shares of company stock worth $4,020,619. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Fastenal
Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.
