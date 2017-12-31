Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $111.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $110.40 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $90.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $111.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $541.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $585.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Evolent Health (NYSE EVH) traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $12.30. 727,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,178. Evolent Health has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 280.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 158,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Evolent Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 426,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,876 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Evolent Health by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 652,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.
