Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( NASDAQ EEFT ) opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,440.00, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.09 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,448.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,235 shares of company stock worth $9,201,216 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

