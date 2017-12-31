ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $71.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:ESE ) opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,556.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.83%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

