Eric T. Langevin Sells 1,068 Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) insider Eric T. Langevin sold 1,068 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $107,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kadant Inc. (KAI) opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.10, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.35. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 142.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 17.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 180,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

