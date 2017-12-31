Eric Lannen Sells 2,608 Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) VP Eric Lannen sold 2,608 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $60,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 290,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.88, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.98. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $25,018,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $904,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/eric-lannen-sells-2608-shares-of-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-stock.html.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.