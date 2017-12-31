Epizyme (EPZM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Epizyme (EPZM) opened at $12.55 on Friday. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Tai-Ching Ho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,142.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

