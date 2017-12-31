Ensco (ESV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Since 2016, cash flow from core operations for Ensco has been declining steeply with no sign of improvement. Also, the company’s balance sheet started to show declining cash balances reflecting weak financials. We believe that reduced rig operating days following lower utilization of floaters continues to hurt Ensco’s net cashflow. Average dayrates for the company’s rigs also deteriorated during third quarter, supported deteriorating cashflow. Eventually, the company is paying dividend yield much lesser than Zacks Oil Drilling industry. All those weaknesses are reflected in Ensco’s unimpressive pricing chart snapshot. Over the past year, the company fell 40.7%, underperforming the industry’s 28% decline.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESV. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Ensco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nordea Equity Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ensco in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Shares of Ensco ( NYSE:ESV ) opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Ensco has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2,576.87, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Ensco had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ensco’s payout ratio is -21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoSphere Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ensco by 13,356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,910,733 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ensco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,247,939 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,995,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,822,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

