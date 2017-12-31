EnerSys (ENS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of EnerSys worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 79,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,933.16, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.54 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

