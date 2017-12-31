Edgen Group (EDG) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Edgen Group (NYSE: EDG) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Edgen Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Edgen Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A Edgen Group Competitors 3.97% -47.12% 5.11%

This table compares Edgen Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgen Group N/A N/A -7.14 Edgen Group Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 495.22

Edgen Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edgen Group. Edgen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edgen Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgen Group Competitors 287 1698 1843 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Edgen Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgen Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Edgen Group rivals beat Edgen Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Edgen Group Company Profile

Edgen Group Inc. (Edgen Group) is a holding company. The Company is a distributor of specialty products to the energy sector, including highly engineered steel pipe, valves, quenched and tempered and high yield heavy plate and related components. Its segments include Energy and Infrastructure Products (E&I) and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). The Company primarily serve customers that operate in the upstream (conventional and unconventional exploration, drilling and production of oil and natural gas in both onshore and offshore environments), midstream (gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of oil and natural gas) and downstream (refining and petrochemical applications) end markets for oil and natural gas. It also serves power generation, civil construction and mining applications. In December 2012, the Company, through its subsidiary acquired HSP Group Limited (HSP).

