Douglas C. Bryant Sells 36,000 Shares of Quidel Co. (QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quidel Co. (QDEL) opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,497.56, a PE ratio of -288.98 and a beta of 1.15. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $46.14.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $50.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 45.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Quidel from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/douglas-c-bryant-sells-36000-shares-of-quidel-co-qdel-stock.html.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.