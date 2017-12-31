Dominion Energy (D) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.0235232879707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Dominion Energy ( D ) traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $81.06. 3,347,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,787. The company has a market capitalization of $52,164.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.29. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.86%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $453,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/dominion-energy-d-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-23.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.