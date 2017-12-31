Discovery Communications (DISCA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6744901180568 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of Discovery Communications ( NASDAQ:DISCA ) traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. 2,864,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,483.23, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 100,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 15,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $343,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 527,523 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,104. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

