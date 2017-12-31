Denso (DNZOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denso from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Denso (OTCMKTS DNZOY) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119. Denso has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $47,652.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

