Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE BAC) opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $307,911.63, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

