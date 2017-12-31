Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) were up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,338,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 783,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYTX shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.33% and a negative return on equity of 228.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

