Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $17.10 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 140.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,088,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,700,000 after buying an additional 11,139,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after buying an additional 6,291,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 396.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,655,000 after buying an additional 4,707,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $60.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $301,857.19, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

