Critical Comparison: Newport (NEWP) and Barnes Group (B)

Newport (NASDAQ: NEWP) and Barnes Group (NYSE:B) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newport does not pay a dividend. Barnes Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newport has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Newport and Barnes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newport N/A N/A N/A $0.78 29.47 Barnes Group $1.23 billion 2.76 $135.60 million $2.84 22.28

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Newport. Barnes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newport and Barnes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newport 6.37% 10.63% 6.60% Barnes Group 11.20% 12.44% 6.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newport and Barnes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newport 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnes Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Barnes Group has a consensus price target of $65.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Newport.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Newport on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newport

Newport Corporation is a supplier of technology products and systems. The Company offers its products and services to a range of industries, including scientific research, microelectronics, defense and security, life and health sciences, and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: Photonics Group, which includes photonics instruments and systems, vibration isolation systems and subsystems, precision positioning systems and subsystems, optical components for research applications, optical hardware, and three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment; Lasers Group, which offers a portfolio of laser technology products and services, including ultrafast lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, and high-energy pulsed lasers and tunable lasers, and Optics Group, which offers precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world. Its segments include Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment is engaged in the manufacturing of precision parts, products and systems for applications serving a customer base in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices and energy. The Industrial segment includes the Molding Solutions, Nitrogen Gas Products and Engineered Components business units. The Aerospace segment includes the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business and the aftermarket business, which includes maintenance repair and overhaul services and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts.

