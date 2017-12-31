Critical Comparison: Fenix Parts (FENX) and Tenneco (TEN)

Fenix Parts (OTCMKTS: FENX) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fenix Parts alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fenix Parts and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenix Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 1 5 5 0 2.36

Tenneco has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Fenix Parts.

Risk & Volatility

Fenix Parts has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fenix Parts and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenix Parts $132.10 million 0.04 -$42.86 million ($2.03) -0.12 Tenneco $8.60 billion 0.35 $363.00 million $3.31 17.69

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Fenix Parts. Fenix Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenneco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fenix Parts and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenix Parts -30.56% -66.11% -34.71% Tenneco 1.97% 54.13% 7.77%

Dividends

Tenneco pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fenix Parts does not pay a dividend. Tenneco pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Fenix Parts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Fenix Parts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tenneco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenneco beats Fenix Parts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts, Inc. is engaged in auto recycling business. The Company recovers and resells original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, components and systems, such as engines, transmissions, radiators, trunks, lamps and seats reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. The Company operates through Automobile Recycling segment. The Company purchases its vehicles primarily at auto salvage auctions. Upon receipt of vehicles, the Company inventories and then dismantles the vehicles and sells the recycled components. Its customers include collision repair shops (body shops), mechanical repair shops, auto dealerships and individual retail customers. The Company also generates a portion of its revenue from the sale as scrap of the unusable parts and materials, from the sale of used cars and motorcycles, the sale of aftermarket parts, and from the sale of extended warranty contracts.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world. The Company operates through six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. The Company serves both original equipment (OE) vehicle designers and manufacturers and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, globally through brands, including Monroe, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, Axios, Kinetic and Fric-Rot ride performance products and Walker, XNOx, Fonos, DynoMax and Thrush clean air products.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.