Cowen Group (COWN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Cowen Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $534.92, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.57. Cowen Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.96 million. Cowen Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Cowen Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cowen Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Cowen Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,287,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cowen Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen Group

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

