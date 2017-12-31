Contrasting Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Its Peers

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brookfield Property Partners to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.19 billion $660.00 million 92.34 Brookfield Property Partners Competitors $444.67 million $52.27 million 1,385.69

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Brookfield Property Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brookfield Property Partners Competitors 145 351 800 9 2.52

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 11.89% 1.66% 0.70% Brookfield Property Partners Competitors -4.17% -3.88% 0.30%

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Property Partners pays out 491.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 39.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is a diversified global real estate company. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis. It operates through four segments: Core Office, Core Retail, Opportunistic and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, its Core Office segment consisted of interests in 142 office properties totaling 99 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its Core Retail segment consisted of interests in 127 regional malls and urban retail properties. As of December 31, 2016, its Opportunistic segment consisted of 107 office properties comprising approximately 29 million square feet of office space in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and Asia.

