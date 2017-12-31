Contrasting America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) & pdvWireless (PDVW)

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE: AMX) and pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

America Movil SAB de CV has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, pdvWireless has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.5% of America Movil SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of pdvWireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of pdvWireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV and pdvWireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV $52.35 billion 1.08 $417.00 million $0.70 24.50 pdvWireless $4.79 million 96.77 -$39.18 million ($2.60) -12.35

America Movil SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for America Movil SAB de CV and pdvWireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV 2 0 5 0 2.43 pdvWireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

America Movil SAB de CV currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. pdvWireless has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.80%. Given pdvWireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe pdvWireless is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV and pdvWireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV 4.50% 18.73% 3.39% pdvWireless -670.81% -16.24% -15.14%

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. pdvWireless does not pay a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV beats pdvWireless on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc., formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc., is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. The Company is deploying and operating the two-way radio networks that offer push-to-talk (PTT) communications services to primarily dispatch-centric, small and medium-sized businesses. The Company has launched its PTT networks in markets throughout the United States. The Company offers its DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, its suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices. Developed for dispatch-centric businesses, pdvConnect enables businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers.

