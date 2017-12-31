Concordia International (CXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 812,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 604,095 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on CXRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concordia International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concordia International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Concordia International by 363.8% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Concordia International in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concordia International by 290.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Concordia International by 467.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

