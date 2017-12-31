Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,823,000 after buying an additional 377,438 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,663,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $350,875,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KLR Group downgraded Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $167.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $173.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Concho Resources Inc ( NYSE:CXO ) opened at $150.22 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22,502.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.12 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 24.19%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/concho-resources-inc-cxo-shares-sold-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.