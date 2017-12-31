Comparing TESARO (TSRO) & Its Competitors

TESARO (NASDAQ: TSRO) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TESARO to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TESARO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TESARO $44.82 million -$387.47 million -9.82 TESARO Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 68.77

TESARO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TESARO. TESARO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TESARO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESARO 0 9 14 0 2.61 TESARO Competitors 893 3287 11783 235 2.70

TESARO currently has a consensus price target of $155.04, suggesting a potential upside of 87.09%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.05%. Given TESARO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TESARO is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of TESARO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TESARO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESARO -251.22% -93.39% -61.53% TESARO Competitors -5,108.29% -169.22% -35.83%

Volatility and Risk

TESARO has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESARO’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TESARO rivals beat TESARO on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc. is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform. Rolapitant is a potent and long-acting neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. Niraparib is an orally active and potent poly (adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose) polymerase inhibitor. It has various ongoing clinical trials evaluating niraparib for the treatment of ovarian or breast cancers. It has initiated a Phase I, dose escalation study for its first immuno-oncology antibody, TSR-042, which targets Programmed cell death protein 1. It has commenced pre-clinical research for its antibody candidate targeting Lymphocyte-activation gene-3 andTSR-033. It has commenced a Phase I clinical trial of TSR-042.

