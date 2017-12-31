Comparing Cellular Dynamics International (ICEL) and Its Competitors

Cellular Dynamics International (NASDAQ: ICEL) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cellular Dynamics International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellular Dynamics International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Dynamics International -88.12% -57.59% -38.09% Cellular Dynamics International Competitors -4,290.23% -465.85% -41.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellular Dynamics International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Dynamics International N/A N/A -8.53 Cellular Dynamics International Competitors $217.40 million -$39.57 million -63.25

Cellular Dynamics International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cellular Dynamics International. Cellular Dynamics International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellular Dynamics International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Dynamics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellular Dynamics International Competitors 553 2502 6737 132 2.65

As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Cellular Dynamics International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Dynamics International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Cellular Dynamics International Company Profile

Cellular Dynamics International, Inc. develops and produces functioning human cells in industrial quantities. The Company’s products include true human cells in multiple cell types (iCell products), human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and custom iPSCs and iCell products (MyCell products). It markets its products for use in life science in vitro research and development, as well as applied product testing, stem cell banking and in vivo cellular therapeutics. It is also in the process of developing human cells as cellular therapeutics. The market for in vitro drug discovery, toxicity testing and applied testing, including chemical safety, has employed models, such as primary cells, transformed (immortalized) cells and live animals that act as surrogates for functioning human cells. Its iCell and MyCell products consist of iCell Cardiomyocytes, iCell Neurons, iCell DopaNeurons, iCell Endothelial Cells, iCell Hepatocytes, MyCell and Media and reprogramming kit.

