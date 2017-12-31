Commercial Metals (CMC) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $29,018,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 322.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 796,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,512,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,673,000 after purchasing an additional 526,185 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 292,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals (CMC) opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $2,486.57, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

