Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.07% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated worth $61,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) opened at $215.26 on Friday. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $249.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,009.02, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.03.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/coca-cola-bottling-co-consolidated-coke-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.