Clipper Realty (CLPR) versus Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Head-To-Head Survey

Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Clipper Realty pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

57.1% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $93.00 million 1.91 -$3.73 million ($0.20) -49.95 Two Harbors Investment $633.49 million 4.48 $353.27 million $2.90 5.61

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Two Harbors Investment 0 2 4 0 2.67

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.82%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $17.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -2.66% -0.74% -0.13% Two Harbors Investment 63.23% 10.27% 1.52%

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties. As of June 30, 2016, it also owned a residential property complex in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn consisting of 59 buildings, referred to as the Flatbush Gardens properties or complex. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two primarily commercial properties in Downtown Brooklyn (one of which included 36 residential apartment units), referred to as the 141 Livingston Street property and the 250 Livingston Street property, and also owned the Aspen property.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on managing various associated risks, including interest rate, prepayment, credit, mortgage spread and financing risk. The Company finances its RMBS and commercial real estate assets through short- and long-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, or the FHLB. It also finances its MSR through revolving credit facilities.

