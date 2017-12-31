Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) COO Sells $377,305.50 in Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $377,305.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,879.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE CLH) opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,085.77, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.03. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 645,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/clean-harbors-inc-clh-coo-sells-377305-50-in-stock.html.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.