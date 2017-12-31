C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

In related news, insider Tim Wallace sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $59,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,330 shares of company stock valued at $32,909,684.

Several brokerages have commented on CJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE CJ) opened at $33.47 on Friday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.87 million. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. equities analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

