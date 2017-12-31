Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,047 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 195,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Citigroup Inc ( NYSE C ) opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196,740.19, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $77.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

