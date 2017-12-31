Cisco Systems (CSCO) Upgraded to Hold at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $38.01 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,340.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,606 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $95,092.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,643 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,271 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,979,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,787,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 679,828 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 459,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,943,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

