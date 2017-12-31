Press coverage about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9077139800172 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Chyronhego (NASDAQ CHYR) opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.56. Chyronhego has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Get Chyronhego alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/chyronhego-chyr-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-09.html.

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

Receive News & Ratings for Chyronhego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chyronhego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.