Media coverage about China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.1329711138588 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ CADC) opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.85. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/china-advanced-constructn-mtrls-grp-cadc-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Company Profile

China Advanced Construction Materials, Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and its variable interest entities, and its subsidiaries. The Company engages in the production of construction materials for infrastructure, commercial and residential developments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.