Cenveo (CVO) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Cenveo (NASDAQ:CVO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cenveo earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.492446427613 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cenveo (CVO) opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cenveo has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Cenveo Company Profile

Cenveo, Inc is a diversified manufacturing company focused on print-related products. The Company’s portfolio of products includes envelope converting, commercial printing and label manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Envelope, Print and Label. The Company’s Envelope segment offers direct mail products used for customer solicitations and transactional envelopes used for billing and remittance by end users, including financial institutions, insurance companies and telecommunications companies.

