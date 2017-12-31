Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (APOP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.6373015856412 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 5.89. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOP. ValuEngine lowered Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

