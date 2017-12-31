Caterpillar (CAT) Lifted to “Sell” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $141.73 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) opened at $157.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93,749.70, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.67%.

In related news, CFO Bradley M. Halverson sold 17,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,363,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,096.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $357,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,811.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,642,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,333 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 147,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

