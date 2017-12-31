Catalent Inc (CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.75 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Catalent (CTLT) traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 513,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,173. The company has a market capitalization of $5,457.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Catalent has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In related news, Director Uwe Roehrhoff acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 181,458 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $7,189,365.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,441.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 59.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 77.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

