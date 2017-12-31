Cascade Bancorp (CACB) & Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Critical Analysis

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ: CACB) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cascade Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascade Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cascade Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascade Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $0.30 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $171.03 million 5.15 $36.03 million $2.25 19.64

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Cascade Bancorp. Cascade Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cascade Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascade Bancorp 20.91% 7.25% 0.87% Bryn Mawr Bank 21.29% 10.15% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cascade Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Cascade Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cascade Bancorp

Cascade Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank). The Bank is an Oregon state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers. It provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer installment, line-of-credit, credit card and home equity loans. It also originates residential mortgage loans. It provides consumer and business deposit services, including checking, money market, time deposit accounts and related payment services, Internet banking, electronic bill payment and remote deposits. It provides trust and investment related services. As of December 31, 2015, the Bank operated 37 branches serving communities in Central, Southern and Northwest Oregon, as well as in the greater Boise/Treasure Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Washington areas.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware. The Company’s segments include Banking and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Wealth Management segment’s activities include trust administration, other related fiduciary services, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefits and individual retirement accounts (IRA) administration, estate settlement, tax services and brokerage.

